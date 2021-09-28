Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $82,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

NYSE UNH opened at $405.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

