Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,598,938 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 196,251 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $77,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

