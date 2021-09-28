Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.32% of Imperial Oil worth $67,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.