Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 188,731 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 105.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 188,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Danaher were worth $98,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $316.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.36. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $207.79 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

