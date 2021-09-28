Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,111,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $110,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

