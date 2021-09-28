Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 34,303 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $101,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $341.41 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $360.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.93 and a 200 day moving average of $319.74.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

