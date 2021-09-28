Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 62,017 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,017 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,104,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $504.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.24 and a 200 day moving average of $474.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

