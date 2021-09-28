Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.30% of Ball worth $78,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

