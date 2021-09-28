Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 15,876 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 8,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

