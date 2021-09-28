Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

NYSE DHR traded down $11.97 on Tuesday, hitting $304.03. 109,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.36. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $207.79 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

