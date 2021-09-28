Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,295,347. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,741. The company has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

