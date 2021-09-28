Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $3.93 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Linde by 28.9% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after acquiring an additional 796,961 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,694,000 after acquiring an additional 602,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

NYSE:LIN traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.49. 29,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,029. The company has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.81 and a 200 day moving average of $295.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

