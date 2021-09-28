Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $31.81 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.68. 346,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,680,089. The firm has a market cap of $501.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

