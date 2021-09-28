Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 528 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.01. 25,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,021,367. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

