Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 3,000 Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 29.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 328,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 82,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 86.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 489,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GLEO stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Galileo Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

