Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ObsEva were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. ObsEva SA has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that ObsEva SA will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

