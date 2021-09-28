Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,085,000 after purchasing an additional 121,485 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

