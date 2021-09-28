Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after buying an additional 1,059,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $108,450,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.