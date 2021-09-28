Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Natera by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $284,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,573 shares of company stock valued at $26,279,880. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

