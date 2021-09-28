Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $539,000 Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,860,000 after purchasing an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,129 shares of company stock worth $1,966,792. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

