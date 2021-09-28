Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Quidel were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $112,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 157,813 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

