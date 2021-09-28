Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $155,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,144,000. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,238.6% in the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 43,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

