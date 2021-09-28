Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 20,154 Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the quarter. Global Self Storage comprises 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global Self Storage worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

SELF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 21,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

