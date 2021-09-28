Bard Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.