Bard Associates Inc. Buys 15,875 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,190,736 shares of company stock worth $20,926,449. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMNI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,338. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $809.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.