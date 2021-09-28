Bard Associates Inc. Buys 85,400 Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 263.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.35% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

HMLP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

