Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OR. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 334,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 604,733 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 92.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 58,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,147. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 188.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

