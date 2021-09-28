Bard Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 51,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 108,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,350. The firm has a market cap of $307.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJX. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

