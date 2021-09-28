Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 10,370 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Karen Reidy bought 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,177.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,064. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

StoneCastle Financial Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

