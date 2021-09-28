Barings LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 653,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,000. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,479. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

