Barings LLC Has $31.40 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Barings LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $31,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after buying an additional 309,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,833,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $147.49. 21,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,485. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.73 and a one year high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

