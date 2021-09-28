Barings LLC Raises Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Barings LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,512,000 after acquiring an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.34.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

