Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $10.57 on Tuesday, hitting $298.64. 42,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.31. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

