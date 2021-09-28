Barings LLC Sells 1,696,144 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696,144 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Li Auto by 57.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Li Auto by 197.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Li Auto by 57.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 658.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 576,359 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LI stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 54,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,646,199. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Several research firms recently commented on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. dropped their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

