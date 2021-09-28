Barings LLC Sells 347,347 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 347,347 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.71. 78,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475,988. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.47 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

