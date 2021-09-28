Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.73 ($94.98).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €64.72 ($76.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.76.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

