BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.91.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.