BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.91.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

