Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,614 shares of company stock worth $8,661,825. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,832,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $21,516,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

