Bellevue Group AG Acquires 57,533 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $34,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

