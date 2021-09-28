Bellevue Group AG Buys Shares of 7,100 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $197.80 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.57 and its 200 day moving average is $184.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

