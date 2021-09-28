Bellevue Group AG Has $16.02 Million Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,080 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 253,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $47,570,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,107,000 after acquiring an additional 288,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,000,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 155,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,618 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEGN opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

