Bellevue Group AG Has $26.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,725 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.88% of Vocera Communications worth $26,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -267.28 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VCRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,228 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.