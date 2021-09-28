Bellevue Group AG Raises Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock worth $4,521,402 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.