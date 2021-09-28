Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,330 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $994.87 million, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.