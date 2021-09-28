Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.06 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Trip.com Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.