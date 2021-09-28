Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

SMG opened at $147.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.21 and a 200-day moving average of $197.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

