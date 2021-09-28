Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1,670.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.