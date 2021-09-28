Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

BYND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.36. 3,284,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,250. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

