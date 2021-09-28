BidiPass (BDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $117,114.91

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $117,114.91 and approximately $96.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00122725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044030 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

