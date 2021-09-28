Binance Coin Price Down 7% Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $334.00 or 0.00803158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
